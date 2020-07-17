Unity in the Community event held in Grand Rapids to bring people together

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The local community recently came together for a great cause, to bring unity into the community. Local community members, NBA players, the Grand Rapids Police Department, and the Grand Rapids Fire Department all came together to make a difference to kids during these difficult times. This event was a peaceful and proactive way to bring people together and raise awareness about bringing unity into our community.

The players and community members did basketball drills, preached the message of unity, and held games for kids to participate in together. It gave kids the opportunity to hear directly from police officers and members of the community as well as learn basketball skills from NBA players and coaches. It was a beautiful day of unity and influencing our younger generation!