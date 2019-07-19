Transportation information for Maranda Park Party at Garfield Park

The final Park Party of the season is this Thursday, July 25th at Garfield Park in Grand Rapids! The party hours have been extended for an extra hour of fun! The party will go from 11am – 2pm, with free lunch for all kids 18 years and older also starting at 11am!

Since parking is very limited at Garfield Park, Maranda and the City of Grand Rapids want to provide families with tips and tricks on how to safety and more easily get to the party on Thursday! See information below.

Take the bus!

Show your kids an environmentally-friendly and fun way to travel. Take Route 3 (Madison) and Route 24 (Burton Crosstown) for FREE from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm thanks to the City of Grand Rapids. Plus, there’s a bus at each stop every 15 minutes for special service to Maranda’s Park Party. Download the transit App for transit directions. Transit app is available on Android & iOS.

Madison – Route 3: www.ridetherapid.org/ride/routes/3

Burton Crosstown – Route 24: www.ridetherapid.org/ride/routes/24

Ride your bike!

Grab your bicycle lock and take a ride to Garfield Park. We’ll have extra bicycle racks for the event, thanks to Greater Grand Rapids Bicycle Coalition! You take your bicycle on the bus too!

Walk to the party!

If you live close to the party, take a stroll through the beautiful neighborhoods to avoid traffic. Please me careful crossing the busy roads!

Carpool with friends and family!

Everything is better with company! Carpool with you family, friends, or neighbors to the party! There’s going to be limited parking spaces available at the park so carpooling will help eliminate the number of cars.

Below are English and Spanish transit maps for the Maranda Park Party!