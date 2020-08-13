Toys, prizes, murals, and more: Going to the dentist made fun for kids at Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Dentist offices can often be scary for little kids, so that’s why Dr. Katie and Dr. Stephanie of Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan do their best to make the experience a fun one for their patients. This is a special office with fun toys, games, and artwork that make going to the dentist fun for kids! When you go to their office, you’ll notice beautiful murals through their space that was created specially for the office by Erica Lang.

Dr. Katie and Dr. Stephanie, both moms, understand parents and kids concerns and fears with going to the dentist, but they are trained to handle all situations and make the experience a good one for all. Their patients are 100% children and they are trained to treat children patients, so this is a great place to go with your kids! They even partner with Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital for dental procedures, which they do from a safe and clean operating room at the children’s hospital.

For more information on their services and booking an appointment, visit their website!