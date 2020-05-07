Tips to show your teachers love and encouragement during Teacher Appreciation Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – May is Teacher Appreciation Month but this year, it’s a little different. Kids are doing school like never before, and teachers and parents are having to adjust just as much. During this month, take the time to make your child’s teacher feel extra special during these uncertain times. A fun idea is to send an email or video of your student thanking them and reminding them how special and loved they are. This will surly make your teachers day!

While showing love to your child’s teacher, also take the time to reach out to parents in your neighborhood and community who are stepping up as a fill in teacher right now. Parents all over are juggling working from home, household responsibilities, as well as homeschooling their kids. This isn’t easy so sending some sort of encouragement is a great idea! Remember, we’re all in this together and we will get through this.