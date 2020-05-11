Tips from Where You Live Special Reporter on how to train your new puppy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – A lot of families have added a four legged friend into their home during the stay-at-home order, including Where You Live Special Reporter Grady Albin. Grady put together a fun video that provides awesome advice from a local veterinarian on ways to properly train and get your puppy comfortable with you and your family. This is a great time to get a puppy due to all the time at home to train and play with it!

While COVID-19 is happening, vets are still open and it’s very important to go and get your puppy vaccinated in order to keep them and your family safe. Call your vet to make an appointment!