Tips for having a safe and fun summer Where You Live

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – This summer will look different than we’ve ever seen, but there’s still so many ways families can enjoy time together. Now more and than ever, it’s important to get outside and have fun as a family. Whether you head to your local beach, splash pad, or walking trails, being outside together will lift everyones spirit.

While enjoying summertime, it’s important that parents are fully present, both physically and mentally. Put your cell phone away, give your full attention to what you are doing with your family. When your kids are swimming in the pool or lake, make sure someone is keeping an eye on them at all times. Water safety is super important so a great idea is to designate a water watcher! Being fully present while hanging out with your family will help keep your kids safe and also be memorable for everyone. Additionally, be “sun smart” this summer, which means applying and reapplying sunscreen regularly.

You can still make this summer exciting and fun for your family. Get creative with what you do, stay hydrated, stay safe, and make sure to have a great summer with your family!