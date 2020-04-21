Tips and tools to navigate the job market for upcoming college graduates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – There are so many things that are uncertain right now, including the job market for our graduating college students. Maranda and friends from local Grand Rapids’ colleges recently got together and held a virtual panel to provide students with tips and tools for how to navigate their job search during these crazy days. Representatives were present from Grand Valley State University, Cornerstone University, Calvin University, Aquinas College, and local employment agencies to give their best advice to students.

These individuals encourage students to reach out to and utilize their college’s career services center. Career centers can help with resume building, interview practice, help with where to look for jobs, and more. Right now is also a great opportunity for students to figure out what type of job they are interested in, what skills they have, their strengths, and passions.

Remember college students – we’re in this together and everything will be ok! Good luck!

