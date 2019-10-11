Tiny jumpers having big fun at Craig’s Cruisers Toddler Time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It’s important to instill a healthy lifestyle with your kids at an early age. Bringing them to various community events where they can get active will really benefit their development. One community event in particular is Toddler Time at Craig’s Cruisers! Every Wednesday, Craig’s Cruisers offers Toddler Time from 10am – 12pm in their Trampoline Park for just $4.99 a person! The little ones have the entire trampoline park to themselves to jump around, burn some energy, and have fun with other kids their age.

Priority Health joined in on the conversation to educate parents on why activities like Toddler Time are important for young development. Not only is Toddler Time a great resource because it keeps kids active, it also relieves stress, helps kids meet new friends, and develops balance, coordination, and motor skills! Aside from your child’s wellbeing, events like this also give parents a chance to interact and hang out with other parents while letting your kids burn off some energy.

Head over to Craig’s Cruisers in Wyoming on Wednesday mornings for tiny jumpers to have some big fun!