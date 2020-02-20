The physical and mental health benefits of owning a pet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Today is National Love Your Pet Day, so to celebrate Maranda visited the Human Society of West Michigan to visit with all of their adorable animals. The Humane Society of West Michigan is a non-profit, 100% donor funded animal shelter. They promote the humane treatment and responsible care of animals through education, example, placement, and protection. They always have a need for compassionate people to come adopt animals, but they also ensure a home is a good fit for each individual animal.

Since it is National Love Your Pet Day, Priority Health and Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services joined Maranda at the Humane Society to talk about the physical and mental benefits of owning a pet. Between being more active, reducing stress, and enhancing your overall mood, owning a pet is great for your well being!

If you’re interested in finding out more from the Human Society, whether you’re looking to adopt or volunteer, head to www.hswestmi.org.