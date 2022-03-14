The power of healing through healthy foods

Maranda
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – There’s an organization in West Michigan that steps in and fills the gap and trains high school students. The Revive & Thrive Project provides free home -delivered meals to those facing a health crisis. The clients they serve have a tremendous need for nourishment while they’re going through a very difficult time and lack the support to put a healthy meal on the table. Wendy Borden is the Founder and Executive Director of Revive & Thrive Project, she brought it to West Michigan after feeling the personal impact of not being able to make nutritious meals during a health crisis. The program also helps to teach teen volunteers about healthy foods, job skills and building confidence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon