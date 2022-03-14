The power of healing through healthy foods

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music icon Dolly Parton has removed herself from the class of 2022 nominees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Dolly posted an explanation on social media Monday, which reads: "Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out."