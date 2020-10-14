The Outdoor Discover Center offers outdoor learning experiences for kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The Outdoor Discovery Center in Holland has some awesome ways to get kids moving and enjoy the great outdoors. Bob from the ODC joined us along with a barred owl to tell us about the exciting opportunities they have for kids and families.

The Outdoor Discovery Center offers school programs that gives kids an outdoor learning experience that goes beyond the classroom. Students learn about ecosystems, animals, river preserves, and so much more. The ODC is also open on the weekends for families to enjoy!