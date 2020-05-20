The importance of human connection during uncertain times

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – With everything that has happened in our world over the past few months, there has been a lot of unfortunate circumstances. However, there has also been a lot of amazing lessons learned too. During this time, it’s important to look at the positive side and see all the good that has happened.

Right now, it’s important to look to your family and loved ones for support and build a stronger bond with them. Human connection is important now more than ever. Use this time at home to spend quality time with your family. You can use this time to do activities around the house like cooking together, watching a movie, playing games, or you can head outside and enjoy the fresh air together. I suggest go for a family walk, bike ride, or just hang out and explore in the yard!

These days are the perfect opportunity to teach your children about looking for lessons in everything they do and to remember to always be kind. Kindness will go a long way right now and I encourage you to get out and spread kindness whenever possible. Remember to practice safe social distancing!