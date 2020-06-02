A graphic novel exchange: One mom’s early lesson in networking

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – We’ve heard many incredible stories of how parents are teaching their kids at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. One friend, Brigid Avery from Aquinas, had the unique idea of beginning to teach her 4th grade son how to network. Working in higher education and with college kids on a regular basis, she knows the importance of networking skills for your future. Check out her story below!

“I wanted to share with you a bright spot from our learning at home adventure. Emmett is in 4th grade at Wealthy Elementary. His teacher, Tim Saunders, brilliantly taught, all online and for the first time ever, a unit on writing a graphic novel. As an added treat, Mr. Saunders reached out to several graphic artists and asked them to send his classes a video message, and a few responded! Terri Libenson of emmie & friends was one such author.

As a career educator, I see far too often that college students lack networking skills and I think that stems from a lack of confidence and a whole load of self doubt. Why would someone “important” want to talk to me? These young adults fear rejection, the unknown, and for some reason, think they are bothering folks when they reach out. So I decided to take this at home learning thing a step further and encouraged Emmett to reach out to Ms. Libenson and send her a copy of his completed first graphic novel.

I did have to steer him a bit as he first asked if she would publish the graph novel for him. Instead, I suggested that he ask her for some feedback. (Another thing I see that really none of us are all that great at: giving, receiving, and asking for feedback). And of course I had to take the opportunity to teach him what a “professional” looks like.

Well, you can imagine his delight and surprise when she wrote back! He proudly forwarded it on to his teacher and I felt a twinge of pride as well knowing that amidst all the craziness of working, learning, staying at home, there have been some definite silver linings that will hopefully carry these kids into adulthood.”

This is just another awesome learning opportunity that you can teach your kids at home!