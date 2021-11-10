The Christmas Lite Show lights up LMCU Ballpark starting tomorrow!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holiday season is quickly approaching and with that comes all of the family-fun holiday activities including this West Michigan favorite: LMCU Ballpark Christmas Lite Show! Starting this weekend, families can enjoy the Winter Wonder Walk which is nearly two miles of Christmas magic with over a million lights, animated displays, lighted tunnels, and more all at your own pace. For more information about the Christmas Lite Chow visit their website for start dates, times and ticketing information for the Drive Thru, Walk and Train Rides.