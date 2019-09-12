The benefits of outdoor learning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Maranda met up with school administrators from New Branches Charter Academy of Choice Schools and experts from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services to discuss the importance of outdoor learning. New Branches has taken a different approach to their school day by having their students learn outdoors, engaged in the environment. They believe hands on learning experiences are essential for healthy childhood development. Instead of being indoors all day, these students have the opportunity to enjoy the sunshine and nature.

Pine Rest weighed in on the subject to confirm that spending more time outdoors is good for kids physical and emotional wellbeing. They encourage parents to limit their kids’ screen time and push them to instead play outside more!