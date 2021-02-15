The American Heart Association teams up with local schools to teach kids about heart health

Maranda
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The American Heart Association (AHA) recognizes February as Heart Month! The AHA partners with local school districts to encourage kids to be heart-healthy and to learn about physical education and emotional wellness. As they learn, they also raise money for the AHA, with the funds going to aid in research and technology.

We check in with the American Heart Association along with Kellie, a physical education teacher at North Park Montessori, and Zola, a student who raised $1,200 for last year’s heart month!

>>>Take a look!

