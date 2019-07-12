Ten best days of summer at the Ionia Free Fair

The Ionia Free Fair started this week and lasts through Saturday, July 20th. It is known as the ten best days of summer! There are so many cool things happening this year that are great for the whole family. There will be a live truck extravaganza at the Monster Truck Throwdown, the Super Kicker Rodeo on Tuesday, July 16th, tons of live entertainment, and even Ionia Idol! There will of course be tons of fun carnival games and delicious food as well as various types of animals to see.

This is the perfect place for affordable family fun with so much to do! Everyone in the family can enjoy a trip to the fair.