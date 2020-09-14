Teenage boy helps children dealing with loss and hardships

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – I recently had the opportunity to sit down and talk with Andy, a 15 year old from Florida who is making a difference in children’s life. Andy is an expert in helping kids deal with grief and is the creator of a series children’s book called the Super Dog Zam series.

Andy’s inspiration comes from dealing with the loss of his good friend, who passed away from brain cancer. Andy saw the grief his friend’s sister went through and wanted to provide resources to help her cope with the hard times. Him and his mother started a Grief Heroes Foundation to continue to help kids all over the country deal with grief.