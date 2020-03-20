Take a field trip from home: Virtual tours around the world for families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Since millions of kids are currently home from school due to COVID-19, parents have had to get a little creative with how to entertain their kids. In today’s digital age, there are so many awesome resources on the internet, including virtual field trips! We have put together a fun list of various places you and your family can visit from your house. Have fun exploring!
ZOOS & AQUARIUMS:
San Diego Zoo, virtual tour HERE
Zoo Atlanta Panda Cam, watch HERE
Monterey Bay Aquarium, watch web cam HERE
Seattle Aquarium, watch live cams HERE
MUSEUMS:
Louvre Museum, virtual tour HERE
Van Gogh Museum, virtual tour HERE
Boston Children’s Museum, virtual tour HERE
United States Holocaust Museum, virtual exhibits HERE
Check out 500+ museums from all over the world HERE!
SCIENCE
Explore the surface of Mars HERE
STEM Aerospace Virtual Tour HERE
US Space and Rocket Center, virtual tour HERE
OUTDOORS & ENTERTAINMENT
Great Wall of China, virtual tour HERE
Yellowstone National Park, virtual tour HERE
Broadway, virtual shows and musicals HERE
National Baseball Hall of Fame, virtual tour HERE