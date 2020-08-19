T-Mobile makes remote learning easier for West Michigan families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It’s that time of year to think back to school and regardless of how your kids are heading back, we’ve got you covered! We have recently partnered with T-Mobile for an awesome giveaway for families! T-Mobile will be giving away Chromebooks to FOUR lucky winners, along with a $100 Meijer gift card for a back 2 school shopping spree.

You can register to win HERE!

Regardless if you win the awesome Chromebook, we encourage families to check out T-Mobiles great new deal for West Michigan families. They are offering home internet with no data caps, no price hikes, no annual contracts, and no hidden fees all for just $50 a month! Since so many families and kids will be working remote this fall, they want to offer a reliable internet source to support virtual work. They also offer additional hotspots so kids and families can access the internet anywhere they have a strong cellphone signal. This makes learning virtually even easier!

T-Mobile has done so much in our community, the back 2 school giveaway is just another example of how they are giving back to families. They have partnered with local businesses and organizations to help support during these difficult times, including the Boys and Girls Club of Grand Rapids in which they donated resources and supplies for the kids.

Find out more information about T-Mobile on their website!