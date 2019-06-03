Swim lessons for all ages at YMCA

West Michigan is such a fun place to be in the summer with all the beaches and pool options for families! With this being said, it’s also important your child learns basic swimming skills to keep them safe, confident, and comfortable around bodies of water. The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids offers affordable swim classes for kids and adults of all ages, starting at just 6 months old! They have classes available almost every day all summer for anyone to attend!

If your kids or family members would like to take swim lessons through the YMCA, head to their website for more information.