Super fun science experiment for kids at home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Since kids are home for the next few weeks, parents are getting creative with how to keep kids entertained! One way to do this is hands on activities where kids can have fun while learning!

My friend Joey from Rockford is doing science experiments from his home and he wants to share them with other kids! This is a simple experiment that kids can do from home and learn about volcanos in a super fun way. All you need is vinegar, baking soda, food coloring, and a glass!

