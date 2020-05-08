Super cute craft idea to make for mom this Mother’s Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If you’re looking for an adorable craft to make for the mom in your life this weekend, check out this great idea from my friend Kendall! Your mom will love a homemade craft made with love!

What you’ll need:

Colorful construction paper

Popsicle sticks

Sharpie or other kind of marker

Glue

Instructions: First, you’ll cut out your petals, use any color and shape you want! You’ll need 6 petals for this craft. Next, write loving messages for your mom on the petals with the marker. Then, take your popsicle stick and glue on a rectangle, then put glue all over that rectangle in order to stick your petals onto it. Next you’re going to stick your petals onto the rectangle to make a flower. Finally, cut out a small heart or any other shape from the construction paper for the flower’s pistil. Now you have a pretty flower for your mom!