Summer Reading Club Where You Live!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Summer is here and that means that it is time to start reading. Libraries all over West Michigan are helping to put on this years Virtual Summer Reading Club. To get involved head to your local library’s website and register for the 2021 Virtual Summer Reading Club for a chance to win cool prizes from Meijer, John Ball Zoo, Air Zoo and more. Visit the website of your local library to find out more on the Summer Reading Club in your neighborhood! Our friends at Grant Public Library took some time to share with us the importance of reading this Summer!
