Summer fun has officially begun: Maranda’s first Park Party Pop Up Style of the season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The first Maranda Park Party Pop Up Style took place last Friday at Kentwood Public Schools! Maranda, her team, and even some Disney Princesses stopped by to show appreciation to food service workers and say hi to families as they waited for food.

Food service workers have been working hard since March 17th to provide daily meals to families in need throughout West Michigan. Now today, Maranda wanted to show appreciation for all they have done for our kids the past few months. Thank you to our generous partners for providing gifts to give to the food service heroes!

This summer every child in West Michigan still has a chance to win big! Maranda will be passing out prizes virtually. Parents can register on behalf of their child at woodtv.com/maranda from June 11th until July 22nd at 11:59am. Every weekday from June 22nd through July 31st, 2020 Maranda will be announcing a daily winner for our great giveaways on WOOD TV8 at 11:50am (excluding July 3, 2020). The daily winner will receive a $100 Meijer gift card and Park Party prize pack for a total value of $150!

Register to win a Park Party prize pack HERE!

While the format for the 2020 Maranda Park Party season will be different, the mission will remain the same, to serve West Michigan families by providing free food, free entertainment and free prizes to those who need it most in our community.