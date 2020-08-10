Stuff the Bus: Donate online or at drive-thru school supply collection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – As the school year gets closer, and with all the uncertainty of how this fall will look, a local West Michigan non-profit organization is aiming to help children get school supplies. The Heart of West Michigan United Way has teamed up with WOOD TV8 to offer a virtual “Stuff the Bus”. People can head to the United Way website and create teams with families, friends, or co-workers to set a goal and buy things like pencils, backpacks, notebooks, and other school supplies. Learn more information and donate HERE. This is an amazing opportunity for the community to help teachers and students start the year strong!

If you’re unable to donate online and would like to do so in person, United Way and WOOD TV8 are hosting a drive-through school supply collection on Tuesday, August 11th from 7am – 7pm. The drop off location will be at 118 Commerce Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503. Learn more HERE.