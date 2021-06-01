Students thinking outside the box

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Maranda recently got a chance to talk with some West Michigan students who are thinking outside the box and breaking traditions in their classes at the Ottawa ISD Tech Center.

The Tech Center offers a multitude of opportunities for students looking to get into any specialized field of study including public safety and security students looking to get into law enforcement, correctional jobs, or private security sector. Students say through the classes they’ve been able to improve their confidence and skills and solidify that this is the career for them. Other non-traditional classes offered at the Tech Center include the phlebotomy program, where students with passion to help others can build skills for a career in medicine.

The Ottawa ISD set-up gives students options in more than 20 different programs, giving juniors and seniors a chance to pursue new opportunities and learn about their dream jobs.