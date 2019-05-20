Students learn to self-start and self-motivate at Battle Creek Montessori Academy

Battle Creek Montessori Academy is a free public charter school in Battle Creek that is teaching their students to learn by doing! The students at Battle Creek Montessori Academy are attending K-8th grade in a powerful way, learning by what they are interested in and at the educational level best for them.

Children are able to move freely from work areas and learn in a more hands on approach of their specific interest. These students are self-motivated and self-starting, instead of sitting in a classroom all day. Students are able to engage in fun projects that expand their learning and understanding. These children truly love going to school every day in a creative, fun, and unique environment.

