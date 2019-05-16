Students inspired by school projects at Battle Creek Film Festival

Students from high schools around Battle Creek participated in a school project where they got to have fun, be engaged in their community, and learn more about the city of Battle Creek in the Believe in Battle Creek Short Film Festival!

Teachers from these high schools around the area gave their students the assignment of going out and making a film about a local nonprofit organization in Battle Creek. Kids chose organizations around people with disabilities, substance abuse, Binder Park Zoo, the elderly, and more. They reached out to these organizations to learn more about what they do, tape footage, and interview members of the nonprofit in order to make their short film. Students had the task of filming and editing their film along with the artwork and creative design for their project. Students had so much fun doing this and loved how different it was than a typical class project!

These students were so inspired and learned so much about their community. They were proud to be able to give a voice and showcase these amazing nonprofit organizations that are doing good throughout the county. The film festival itself was a unique experience for these students!