Students in Muskegon get fun surprise on first day of school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Students all over West Michigan are back to school and are getting settled into their new classrooms to have an exciting year! We headed out to Muskegon Montessori Academy of Environmental Change to check out how the middle school students are enjoying their first day. These students have mixed emotions about being back to school but are already getting assimilated with their new teacher and classmates.

Muskegon Montessori Academy of Environmental Change is a tuition-free preschool through eighth grade public school in Muskegon. The school provides tons of hands on learning opportunities while incorporating nature based learning. Teachers are encouraged to move at their own pace and develop their own unique learning style. These students then go off to various local high schools where they really excel in the classroom!

While I was visiting this awesome school, my friends from Craig’s Cruisers stopped by to give all the students a special first day of school surprise! It’s great to see community businesses come out and provide family fun for our kids!

Throughout the school year, make sure to check out woodtv.com/maranda for tons of ideas on how your kids can have a great school year! You can get ideas for healthy breakfasts, the latest back to school fashion trends, fun school supplies, how to help students who struggle with anxiety, and various events going on around the community.

I want to wish all students a GREAT new school year Where You Live!