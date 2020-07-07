Students from around the world collaborate to help build a better future

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Students from around the global teamed up to be apart of the Wege Prize 2020 to redesign and solve issues on how the world produces and consumes waste. The finalist teams represent seven countries and 13 academic institutions and Maranda has the opportunity to talk with two of the finalist – 1st Place: Paula Tusiime from Makerere University in Uganda and 2nd Place: Margaux Sellnau from Grand Valley State University. Both ladies were apart of a team who looked for solutions to help our environment.

Maranda was able to not only hear about their projects but also why they are inspired to help make the world a better place. The ladies also shared advice to other young students on how they can make a difference in their communities.

The Wege Prize is an annual competition that ignites game-changing solutions for the future by inspiring college and university students from around the world to collaborate and redesign the way economies work. Developed by Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University (KCAD) with the support of The Wege Foundation, Wege Prize is open to undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate students worldwide.