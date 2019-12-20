Students celebrate each other’s holiday cultures at Kentwood Public Schools

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Students around West Michigan are getting ready for the much anticipated Winter Break, so many classrooms are having parties today to celebrate the upcoming holiday. Third and fourth graders at Endeavors Elementary in Kentwood held an extra special festivity this morning that really brought students together. Since Kentwood Public Schools is the #1 most diverse school in the state, today they celebrated all the different cultures that their students represent! These students are showing one another how they celebrate the holidays in their home through crafts and food. Since not everyone celebrates Christmas, the students came together to show one another the various traditions that go on this time of year in their culture.

Students from Mexico, Nepal, Rwanda, and more came dressed in their traditional outfits, made delicious meals from their culture, and helped other kids in their class understand how they celebrate during this time of year. It was a beautiful thing to see! Students were learning all about each other and truly appreciating each other’s cultures.

I hope everyone has a wonderful holiday season, Where You Live!