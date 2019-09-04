Spectacular art coming to Grand Rapids through Project 1 by ArtPrize starting September 7th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Project 1 presented by ArtPrize kicks off this weekend, September 7th and will go until October 27th. Project 1 has a different twist than what the community is used to with ArtPrize. Community members will be able to explore spectacular art installations, sculptures, public events, performances, urban interventions, and community-oriented projects throughout the city for 8 weeks. Every Saturday throughout this time will include something different and unique.

One of these beautiful installations will be Kaleidoscopic by Amanda Browder. Browder’s piece is a collaboration of community participation through volunteer work to assemble the piece, donation of materials, and telling of stories to make this piece special. Kaleidoscopic includes around 33,000 square ft of fabric, entirely donated by individuals throughout Grand Rapids. This piece will be draped across 6 buildings at 3 different locations around Grand Rapids, revamping these average buildings into vibrant collections of art.

Both Project 1 and ArtPrize are made possible by the generosity of community partners and sponsors, including PNC Bank, the education sponsor since the beginning.