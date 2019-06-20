Skies clear for Maranda Park Party in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOTV) — The rain stopped and the skies started to clear for the second Maranda Park Party of the 2019 season.

Maranda and her team headed to Smith-Ryerson Park in Muskegon for a day of free family fun.

>>Check out PHOTOS from the Park Party

The Muskegon Maranda Park Party was bigger and better than ever with more than 50 vendors and dozens of community oriented organizations providing a variety of free services, information and free activities.

“The rain clouds parted and the sun came out for the second park party of the season! A crowd of over 2,800 came to the Muskegon park party at Smith Ryerson Park. It was beautiful to see so many kids and families coming together for an afternoon of free fun!”

Kids could enter to win a family four pack of phones and unlimited data from our friends at Metro by T-Mobile.

Park Party guests got to check out a large display of fire trucks and safety officials. The popular Fifth Third Super-Slide and the Ferris State University climbing wall were back for all kids to enjoy. Like every Park Party, it also included free activities, games, entertainment and of course, prizes!

Once again in working with USDA, Michigan Department of Education and local school districts, free lunches were served to anyone 18 and under starting at 11:30 a.m.

This year Maranda and the Park Party team will be traveling to the remaining four communities bringing a supersized celebration to all:

Maranda’s Park Parties for 2019

Thursdays, noon – 2 p.m.