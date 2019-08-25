Siblings from Guatemala overcome obstacles for better future

Originally from Guatemala, Anyelin and Yustin Vasquez Lopez came to Grand Rapids 3 years ago for a better future not only for themselves, but their whole family. The two migrated to the United States to escape heavy violence in their own country. After facing obstacles and working above and beyond, Anyelin and Yustin just completed their senior year at Union High School and are the first in their family to graduate from high school.

The sibling duo is not shy to hard work and dedication in their strive to be successful. Once in America, the pair had to assimilate into the American education system with little to no English speaking skills. However, this did not prevent them from thriving in the classroom. They worked exceptionally hard to learn English, understand academic foundations through the Newcomers program, and get all A’s while taking honor classes. On top of this, both worked 35 hours and were involved with extra-curricular activities. These are two remarkable young adults!

Now that high school is complete, the two will go on to advance their desired careers. Anyelin is working toward a future as a pediatrician while Yustin plans to be an electrician and start his own business.

These two are an inspiration for all students, and especially those who have faced obstacles in their lives. For the full story, head to the School News Network website.