Showing support for Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month so we attend the 11th annual Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Rally at the Capitol Building in Lansing to show our support for this important cause. Hundreds of people attended this rally from all over the state to elevate the awareness of child abuse. The event included prominent speakers, beautiful performances, and a march to plant blue and silver pinwheels in honor of child abuse victims and for the prevention of child abuse and neglect.

Thank you to all who attended this event and all the wonderful businesses, organizations, and individuals who have shown support to this important cause.