GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A local protest artist will display her work outside the Grand Rapids Art Museum during ArtPrize, drawing attention to how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the disabled community, which saw significant loss.

Oaklee Thiele's installation is called My Dearest Friends. The project started with Thiele's poem of the same name. She published it on Instagram and encouraged others with disabilities to respond with their own thoughts. She got hundreds of responses from all over the world, which she then illustrated to bring the stories to life.