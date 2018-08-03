Science on the Grand with Van Andel Education Institute Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - The Van Andel Education Institute believes that teachers have the most important job in the world! Which is why they utilize professional development and instructional tools to keep classrooms inspired. Designed by experts and as well as current teachers, their recent STEAM conference, Science on the Grand, equipped teachers to explore inquiry-based instruction.

Throughout the two days at the institute, teachers discovered strategies to develop strong minds, acquired knowledge of inquiry-based STEAM content, connected with like-minded educators, developed an action plan for their grade level, and even nurtured a little curiosity of their own!