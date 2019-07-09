Schuil Coffee Company partners with Wedgwood Christian Services to give back in a big way

Maranda

by: MarandaTV

Posted: / Updated:

Our friends at Wedgwood Christian Services have partnered with Schuil Coffee Company in Kentwood to make specialty-grade coffee for a great cause. Schuil Coffee is a friendly and welcoming Grand Rapids based coffee shop that has tons of delicious specialty coffees.

Schuil Coffee wanted to provide customers with a great experience and delicious coffee while also giving back to the community, which is why they collaborated with Wedgwood. Wedgwood is now selling specality-grade coffee that is carefully sourced and roasted by Schuil Coffee that is being sold on Wedgwood.org/shop.

The proceeds from each bag sold goes directly to Wedgwood to help transform lives. Buy coffee, drink coffee, and support Wedgwood Christian Services!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon