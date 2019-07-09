Schuil Coffee Company partners with Wedgwood Christian Services to give back in a big way

Our friends at Wedgwood Christian Services have partnered with Schuil Coffee Company in Kentwood to make specialty-grade coffee for a great cause. Schuil Coffee is a friendly and welcoming Grand Rapids based coffee shop that has tons of delicious specialty coffees.

Schuil Coffee wanted to provide customers with a great experience and delicious coffee while also giving back to the community, which is why they collaborated with Wedgwood. Wedgwood is now selling specality-grade coffee that is carefully sourced and roasted by Schuil Coffee that is being sold on Wedgwood.org/shop.

The proceeds from each bag sold goes directly to Wedgwood to help transform lives. Buy coffee, drink coffee, and support Wedgwood Christian Services!