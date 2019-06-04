West Michigan seniors overcome obstacles for brighter future

School News Network

by: MarandaTV

Posted: / Updated:

Every spring School News Network highlights seniors who have worked to overcome life obstacles while on their way to graduation through the program Grads with Grits. These students have faced mental health struggles, troubled pasts, health disorders, family issues, and more but have prevailed based their unfortunate situations to make a brighter future for themselves.

These students want to make an impact on other students who are facing similar situations as them to push past those obstacles and know there’s a better you out there.

