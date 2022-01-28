Wedgwood’s Manasseh Project Blue Table Talk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – To close out Human Trafficking Awareness Month and continue the conversation about trafficking and exploitation, Wedgwood’s Manasseh Project – in partnership with Kent ISD – is hosting a virtual screening and discussion on Monday, January 31, 2022 on Zoom from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M.

This event will feature a virtual screening of PUSHOUT: THe criminalization of black girls in schools, a documentary that delves deep into the disparities that black girls face across many institutions.

Following the documentary, local experts will host a discussion which will include insights on the film, the harsh realities of how it translates into the real world today, how it impacts our communities and the implications it has in terms of human trafficking and exploitation. This during this discussion, participants will hear from a variety of experts with backgrounds in criminal justice, diversity & equity, mental health, and human trafficking.

This event is free, but registration is required to receive the Zoom link to join the virtual screening and discussion. Register at https://bit.ly/Pushout-Blue-Table-Talk