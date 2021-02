GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - A Forest Hill Central High School senior joins us to discuss her article 'I have PCOS, I cannot focus, and I am hanging on by a thread': an inspiring and captivating piece detailing the struggles that a young highschool student faces on top of navigating the ongoing global pandemic.

Lynlee, the Editor in Chief at 'The Central Trend', talks about her 'cathartic experience' of writing this article. She speaks of her senior year, and the things she's lost. She reminds us that teenagers are balancing a lot, between pressure from friends, family, and now the world. The pandemic includes more than just the virus, it also includes the maintenance of mental health, missing friends, feeling tired, navigating in-person and virtual learning and constant changes. "It's really just hard. That's just the best word for it, as simple as the word 'hard' is." says Lynlee.