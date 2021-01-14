Virtual ‘Groundhog Shadow Day’ hosted by Kent ISD

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kent ISD is hosting a virtual ‘Groundhog Shadow Day’ for high school students. This interactive experience takes on job shadowing in a new way!
Experts from a variety of fields share their current career paths, their daily tasks, industry details, and more! High schoolers will be able to hear from a group of professionals with ranging education, responsibilities, and experience, and what they wish they heard in high school. Kent ISD outlines benefits of Groundhog Shadow Day:
- Meet a variety of professionals with different levels of responsibility, education, and experience. They’ll share their career path, and give you the inside scoop on how they got to their current role.
- Get an overview of the company’s industry, the day-to-day operations of specific departments, positions available, and requirements for successful employment (i.e., level of education, career pathways).
- Get a behind the scenes tour, or view a hands-on activity or demonstration, that reflects the skills required in that sector. While not in-person, this will still give you a great “sneak peek”!
- Preview current or recent projects so you understand some of the potential work demands required.
Registration is open through January 24th and the event takes place on February 5th from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information, please visit the registration page.