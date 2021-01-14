Virtual ‘Groundhog Shadow Day’ hosted by Kent ISD

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kent ISD is hosting a virtual ‘Groundhog Shadow Day’ for high school students. This interactive experience takes on job shadowing in a new way!

Experts from a variety of fields share their current career paths, their daily tasks, industry details, and more! High schoolers will be able to hear from a group of professionals with ranging education, responsibilities, and experience, and what they wish they heard in high school. Kent ISD outlines benefits of Groundhog Shadow Day:

Meet a variety of professionals with different levels of responsibility, education, and experience. They’ll share their career path, and give you the inside scoop on how they got to their current role.

Get an overview of the company’s industry, the day-to-day operations of specific departments, positions available, and requirements for successful employment (i.e., level of education, career pathways).

Get a behind the scenes tour, or view a hands-on activity or demonstration, that reflects the skills required in that sector. While not in-person, this will still give you a great “sneak peek”!

Preview current or recent projects so you understand some of the potential work demands required.

Registration is open through January 24th and the event takes place on February 5th from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information, please visit the registration page.