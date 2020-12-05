The effect of pandemic stress on kids and their education

Credit: Getty Images

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the education system has been significantly altered. Students are learning virtually from home or in their classroom but socially-distanced and they’re all trying learn to adapt to this new style of education.

Rockford Public Schools recently hosted a live, online panel of local experts on student mental health resources offered by the district. One of the things discussed in the panel was the fact that students of different age groups have been impacted by the changes in education in different ways.

According to Mindy Duba, Rockford Public Schools Executive Director of Special Services, elementary students come to school to learn and navigate the world, problem-solve, resolve conflicts and build relationships. For students in middle school or high school, it’s important to learn good study habits and discover their strengths and weaknesses with their parents, said high school guidance counselor Holly Normington.

