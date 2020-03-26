Closings & Delays
There are currently 268 active closings. Click for more details.

Students at Northview Public Schools get creative while home from school

School News Network
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Students and staff at Northview Public Schools are finding creative ways to make the most of their time home from school! They are sharing fun posts and videos with each other through an Instagram account that is meant to spread positivity, happiness, and hope during these trying times.

These posts include daily challenges to keep staff and students entertained while home! The video above is from their first challenge – “sing a song to get the ball rolling”. Tons of people sent fun videos of them partaking in the challenge that can be found on the Instagram page. Everyday they have a new fun challenge!

It’s so awesome to see how a community is coming together to get through these uncertain times. Check out the whole article at schoolnewsnetwork.org!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon

 