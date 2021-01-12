School News Network shares what’s happening at school and tips for this year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kent ISD’s new interim superintendent, Ron Koehler, joins us to discuss his new role and changes to the school system.

Kent ISD employs over 1,000 people in every capacity. This year has been challenging for many employees, as teachers and staff continue to adapt to working from home and educating students virtually. Despite these new challenges, Ron promises that Kent ISD will continue to find creative and effective ways to support students while learning.

Ron also promises to keep families informed regarding changes to schooling and asks for patience from parents.

The community is also encouraged to help School News Network find their next leader! Complete the survey from the search team at Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB) to share your thoughts regarding important skills and attributes in our next superintendent. Whether you’re a staff person, a local educator, a student, community member or partner, we want to hear from you. https://forms.gle/NHGJf5e8aum7sTD8A