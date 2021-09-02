School News Network: ‘My personal vision is to change the world’

New superintendent works to ensure all students have opportunities

Superintendent Kevin Polston has moved from Kent County’s smallest district to one of its largest, bringing with him a dedication to equity, educational excellence and the belief that all students should have ample opportunities to succeed.

Kentwood, the most diverse school in Michigan, has a population representing dozens of ethnicities and languages, while Godfrey-Lee is heavily Hispanic.

Polston, who has worked at a state level on the Student Recovery Advisory Council, believes strongly in equity and opportunities for all. “My personal vision is to change the world. With close to 10,000 students (at KPS), what an opportunity to have greater impact, influence change and amplify my personal vision.”