School News Network encourages good behavior at home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Children always seem more well behaved when they’re not at home. School News Network is making an effort to not only encourage their students to be ‘safe, kind, respectful, and responsible” in the classroom (virtually for now), but also at home.

Each student received a ‘golden ticket’ for their hard work during remote learning, but if they email their teachers a video of them doing something ‘safe, kind, respectful or responsible’ at home, they will earn another ticket! Students Jabriel and Joliet share what they are doing to be helpful at home. What a fun and engaging way to encourage positive habits!

To read more about this fun project, visit here.