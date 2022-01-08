Profesor de Rockstar: Randall Domeier

Byron Center — It’s Dia de los Muertos, a day filled with remembrance and reflection in high school Spanish teacher Randall Domeier’s classroom as students present memorials for loved ones who have passed.

The Spanish 4 students have adorned boxes, or cajas in Spanish, with photos, flowers, religious symbols and pictures of what their loved ones enjoyed. They hold them up as they present to their peers, sharing memories of grandmothers, grandfathers and others who touched their lives.

The classroom is decorated for Day of the Dead with skeletons in fancy dresses, brightly painted skulls and detailed, framed photos. After each presentation, Domeier gives supportive feedback and asks questions in Spanish.

It’s one of the most memorable days of the year, said Domeier, who started the project in honor of his godson who died before age 2 in 2001. Students not only learn about the holiday, which is celebrated Oct. 31-Nov. 2 in Mexico, but they also experience it in a meaningful way. He said students often tell him years later that they still have their cajas.

“The significance behind that whole project is for students to remember their loved ones who have passed, but also to open up some communication and conversation with their parents to share about their parents or grandparents,” he said. “They are learning a little about their family history.”

It can be an emotional experience.