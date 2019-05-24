Precision Machining program at Kent Career Tech Center preparing teens for future Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Students from high schools around Kent County are experiencing high school in a unique way. They are learning in state-of-art labs at GRCC's Applied Technology Center through the Precision Machining Kent Career Tech Center Satellite Program.

Students learn everything from programming to operation of advanced manufacturing equipment. They are able to explore the full range of machine tools including precision measurement, hand tools, and the latest computer numerical controlled lasers.

This class prepares students for successful futures in apprenticeships, continued education, additional training, and certification in a field that needs these qualified workers! This is a great program for students to get an idea of what they are interested in before graduating high school.